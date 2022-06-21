NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 183,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,772,788 shares.The stock last traded at $5.51 and had previously closed at $5.39.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.62.
The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.
About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NatWest Group (NWG)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.