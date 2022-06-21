NerveNetwork (NVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $3.40 million and $141,702.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007579 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

