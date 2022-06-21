New BitShares (NBS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $537,911.00

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $537,911.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00659679 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00079526 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00498012 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

