NEXT.coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,892.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.80 or 0.00568638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00302044 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032765 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004542 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002248 BTC.

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

