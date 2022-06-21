NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NEE opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,565,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,400,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

