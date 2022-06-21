NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 3.1% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 53,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,587. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.