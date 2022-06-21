Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 272,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,821,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 781,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

NSC stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,692. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.40.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

