Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Lowered by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.40.

NYSE NVO traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.30. 4,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,584. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

