Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Shares Up 0%

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.13. 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 29,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.13.
About Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ntt Docomo (DCMYY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.