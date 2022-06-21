Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup to C$99.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$116.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$99.08.

Nutrien stock opened at C$112.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.67. Nutrien has a one year low of C$72.10 and a one year high of C$147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$61.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 17.9604518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

