Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,275,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $209.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.02 and its 200 day moving average is $223.25.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

