Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,120,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,055,000 after buying an additional 483,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

