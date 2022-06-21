Oddz Price Tops $0.0242 on Top Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $558,255.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00644665 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00497042 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.