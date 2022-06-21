Offshift (XFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,380.00

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $95,380.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

