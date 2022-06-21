OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
NASDAQ OCCIN opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $25.54.
About OFS Credit (Get Rating)
