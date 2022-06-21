OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,675,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,527,000 after acquiring an additional 706,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after acquiring an additional 647,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5,280.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 422,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.