OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. OLO has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.44.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. OLO’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $349,863.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OLO by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after buying an additional 2,373,927 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.