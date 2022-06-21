OMG Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50.21 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00009082 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $262.38 million and $50.21 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00165322 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000068 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

