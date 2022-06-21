Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

About Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.