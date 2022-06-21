Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.
