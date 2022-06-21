Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.