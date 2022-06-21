Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 368.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 964,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORTX stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

