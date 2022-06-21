Origin Sport Market Capitalization Reaches $1.39 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $13,868.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00046899 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

