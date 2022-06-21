Orser Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79.

