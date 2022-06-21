Orser Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

