Orser Capital Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

