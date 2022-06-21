Orser Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 15.2% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.2% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $238.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

