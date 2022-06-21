Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOOG opened at $211.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.96. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $208.10 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.