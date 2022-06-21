Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

LHX opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

