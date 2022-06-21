Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 5,710 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trimble by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

