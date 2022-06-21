Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 943.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.