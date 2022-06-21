Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) vs. Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Head to Head Contrast

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Ventures Group and Vita Coco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 1 6 0 2.86

Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $15.14, suggesting a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Vita Coco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $41.99 million 0.08 -$6.87 million N/A N/A Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.56 $19.01 million N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -13.85% N/A -74.63% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Pacific Ventures Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and caterers. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and redistributes dry goods, frozen foods, disposables, and janitorial products, as well as sells dairy products. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

