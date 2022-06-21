Parachute (PAR) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Parachute has a market capitalization of $322,429.21 and approximately $44,280.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.