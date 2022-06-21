Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $4,775,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $809,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 234,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.