Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$851,514.75. Insiders have sold 54,646 shares of company stock worth $1,953,995 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$41.78.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

