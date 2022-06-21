Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.12.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

