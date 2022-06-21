Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.