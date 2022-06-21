Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Several research firms have commented on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

