Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.60.

Shares of AMP traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.66. 3,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,060. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.16 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

