Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,403,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $165.84. 3,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.45 and its 200-day moving average is $202.41. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.