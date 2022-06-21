Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.43 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.32. The company had a trading volume of 67,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,268. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average of $219.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

