Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCO traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,303. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

