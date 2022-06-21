Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.41.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $14.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $458.98. 16,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.