Pensionfund Sabic Sells 10,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,353. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

