Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,506,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day moving average is $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

