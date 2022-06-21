Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.28). 2,401,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 544,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.97. The company has a market capitalization of £100.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Sue Rivett bought 3,665 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £989.55 ($1,212.09). Also, insider Jann M. Brown bought 25,423 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £6,609.98 ($8,096.50).

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.