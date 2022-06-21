Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Hits $891,912.85 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $891,912.85 and approximately $93.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,031.72 or 1.00004703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00222606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00113817 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00076751 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00196985 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,550,968 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

