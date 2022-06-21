Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Pillar (PLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $31,686.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,885.76 or 0.99968161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

