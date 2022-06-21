Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $10,815,213 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $221.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.