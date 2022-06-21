Piper Sandler Trims Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Target Price to $54.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.86.

Envestnet stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.28 and a beta of 1.08. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 400.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth $3,007,000. PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 15.1% in the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 258,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth $259,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

