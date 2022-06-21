PolkaWar Market Capitalization Hits $646,259.71 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $646,259.71 and $190,958.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00655312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00496271 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.